Dramatic but short-term decline in air pollution by 2020 (WMO)

Control measures and travel restrictions linked to Covit-19 led to a dramatic but short-term drop in emissions of major air pollutants by 2020, especially according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) First Air Quality News and Climate.

“Covit-19 turned out to be an unplanned air quality test that resulted in temporary localization improvements. Quoted in a press release.

In fact the WMO said that “if many city dwellers look at the blue sky instead of the pollution cloud” the reduction is “not evenly distributed to all regions or to all types of pollutants”, and that many parts of the world still do not comply with air quality recommendations.

The bulletin, released on Friday, highlights key factors affecting air quality in 2020 compared to other years. It shows how air quality in different parts of the world has experienced episodes of improvement and degradation, the same source points out.

This shows that there is a close relationship between air quality and climate change, underlined by the WMO.

The bulletin and accompanying animation were released on September 7 to mark International Clean Air Day for the Blue Sky. This day aims to facilitate awareness and improve air quality, which is essential for human health and climate change mitigation. This year’s theme is “Clean Air, Healthy Planet”.

Although emissions of man-made air pollutants have declined during the Govt-19 economic downturn, WMO reports that weather and climate change-induced weather extremes have triggered sand and dust storms and unprecedented wildfires that have affected air quality.

According to the same source, this trend will continue in 2021. The organization notes that catastrophic wildfires in North America, Europe and Siberia have affected air quality for millions of people and that sand and dust storms have covered many regions and crossed continents.

Thalas explained that the effects of air pollutants “occur near the surface, on time scales ranging from days to weeks, and are generally localized” due to the formation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Causing decades and centuries of climate change around the world. “

“Despite these differences, we need a coherent and integrated air quality and climate policy based on observations and science,” said the WMO President.

