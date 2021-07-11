Dozens of Algerians march in Geneva against escalating repression in their country

Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 10:48 p.m.

GENEVA – Dozens of Algerians marched through the streets of Geneva on Saturday, condemning the regime for stifling peaceful protests in their country and calling on the UN to investigate arbitrary arrests and torture practices in prisons. And serious and widespread human rights violations.

The march, organized during the 47th session of the UN Human Rights Council, chanted slogans critical of the climate of terrorism and intimidation and chanted slogans targeting HIRC activists, denouncing the sheer urgency of a dictatorial regime. Called for the immediate and unconditional release of all those arrested or detained arbitrarily at international conferences on human rights.

The Algerian NGO Repost International’s latest report to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) paints a grim picture of the scale of repression and violations of civil and civil liberties in Algeria, we recall.

While condemning the numerous and grave violations of international traditions regarding civil and political rights in Algeria, the marchers took up the Hirak slogans, especially calling for an end to “injustice and repression” by the political-military oligarchy.

During the march, protesters wore orange jumpsuits of prisoners, their hands tied and their legs tied.

They called on the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to force the Algerian regime to put an end to torture and rape in the country’s prisons and security structures and to make arbitrary arrests in Hirak ranks.

Other protesters have called on the UN to investigate the human rights situation, especially in prisons.

Last May, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights condemned the deteriorating situation in Algeria, where several fundamental rights, such as freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, continue to fall. .

The Algerian regime, determined to break up the anti-Hirak movement, has banned the protests and stepped up legal action against opponents, activists, journalists and academics.

In addition to the UN, there have been numerous reports from regional and international organizations on the prevention of arbitrary arrests, abuses and misconduct, including rape, abuse of power and dictatorial practices, misinformation, lies, and the abuse of children, women, the elderly, the disabled and millions of Algerians Intimidation against all protesters carrying “peaceful and just demands”.

State facts and figures trembling in the light of the repression that is falling on the people without punishment indicate that the authorities have chosen the repression of all those who dare to condemn “spontaneity”.

“The situation of the human rights crisis in Algeria and their violations have become legitimate and impunity,” they denounce.