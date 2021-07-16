Donald Trump complains of “censorship” against Facebook, Twitter and Google! – Le7tv.ma.

Former US President Donald Trump, who was expelled from major social networks after the murderous attack on Capitol Hill, announced on Wednesday that he would launch a joint complaint against Facebook, Twitter, Google and their employers, accusing them of being responsible for an “illegal, unconstitutional audit”.

“Today, with the United States First Policy Company, I’m tabling as the primary representative for a major joint action for justice against technology companies, including Facebook, Google and Twitter, an organization promoting Donald Trump’s” America First “policies, their employers Mark Zuckerberg, Sunder Pichai and And Jack Dorsey, ”the millionaire announced at his Bedminster, New Jersey Golf Club.

He said in a formal speech that the three employers were “carrying out illegal, unconstitutional audits” behind a platform engraved with his name. His announcement was applauded by the audience.

“We urge the federal court in the Southern District of Florida to order an immediate end to the illegal and shameful censorship of social media groups targeting Americans,” he explained. “We demand the end of compulsory silence ()”.

Facebook has supported Donald Trump for two years

“There is no better proof that Big Tech is not in control than that they banned the President of the United States from office,” he stressed.

“If they can do it to me, they can do it to anyone. Besides, that’s what they do, ”he said, giving a voice to citizens who claim to be victims of the ban. “We are engaged in a fight that we are going to win,” he promised.

Unprecedentedly, the Republican Party was already suspended on Jan. 7 when it was president for encouraging its supporters during the attack on Capitol Hill in Washington the previous day. Before being banned from Twitter, Donald Trump had nearly 89 million subscribers, 35 million on Facebook and 24 million on Instagram. He explained on Wednesday that “Google and YouTube have removed countless videos that dared to question the World Health Organization’s verdict during the epidemic.”