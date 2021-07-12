Diversity Leave “a sinking ship”! – Le7tv.ma.

Ween , Another multinational company is leaving Algeria, and the Algerian government will have to take more than $ 2 billion (or even three billion) out of its pockets to believe it has DGC, the telephone operator! …



Another bad news for the Algerian economy. Dutch multinational Wein actually announced this Thursday, July 1, that it intends to officially hand over to the Algerian government all the shares held by the mobile phone operator DGC! …

VEON is definitely leaving Algeria and does not want to stay in the Algerian market. Algerian officials declined to comment on the announcement. But as usual, several official government sources are trying to put the purpose of this announcement into perspective. Its impact on the Algerian economy will be catastrophic! …

Then PP (British Petroleum Corporation), This is a method Ween. This means that foreign investors, overwhelmed by Algeria’s political and financial problems, will no longer trust it.. The situation in Algeria strongly encourages these foreign companies to see no happy prospects in the Algerian market in the future.. The departure of VEON would be interpreted as the worst sign by all international donors, thus classifying Algeria as one of the countries most at risk from political and financial problems! …

Today, the Algerian government must send a new one to the cash register and pick up the check book to buy the remaining shares of VEON. This operation will cost him a lot, dear. At least, than Billion 2 billion The VEON should be proposed by the Algerian government, which may deny this amount and require an independent expertise to determine the exact valuation of its shares held in the DJC’s capital. The Dutch company, in fact, can claim $ 3 billion Sell ​​all its shares !

If negotiations lead to obstacles or conflicts between the two partners, VEON will not hesitate to seek International arbitrator Before the International Trade Council to force the Algerian government to respect its trade and contractual obligations Or confiscate his property. If the Algerian government is unable to sign the check requested by VEON, it must accept that a new foreign partner is succeeding in replacing the Dutch telecommunications company. However, who would want to invest more than $ 3 billion in Algeria now, when the country is in a state of turmoil in many strategic areas due to unprecedented political instability and economic stagnation? The answer to this question is obvious! …

