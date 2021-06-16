Delta variant: more than 90% against 2 dose pfizer or AstraZeneca hospital admission (

Two doses of Pfizer / Bioendech or AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccines protect more than 90% against hospitalization after contracting the delta variant of the corona virus that initially appeared in India, according to a study released by British health officials.

The Public Health UK (PHE) shows 96% protection against hospitalization after two doses of the Pfizer / Bioentech vaccine and 92% protection for Oxford / Astrogeneka.

Of the 14,019 people who contracted the variant, only 166 were hospitalized, according to a study conducted between April 12 and June 4, which stressed that “the results are comparable to the efficacy of the vaccine to avoid hospitalization associated with the alpha variant.” In the southeast of the UK at the end of 2020.

“This evidence for the effectiveness of the two doses against variants shows just how important it is to get vaccinated a second time,” said Health Minister Matt Hancock, who welcomed the British vaccination program as “already saving thousands of lives.”

Previous PHE analysis showed that the two vaccines protected the delta variant as effectively as the alpha, but not even a single dose.

According to Mary Ramsay, who is in charge of the PHE vaccine, “it is absolutely essential to receive them in two doses as soon as possible to ensure maximum protection against all existing and emerging species.”

The delta variant, which is more contagious than the alpha variant, now dominates the United Kingdom, the country where nearly 128,000 people died from the epidemic in Europe.

Currently, nearly 80% of adults in the UK have received a single dose of the vaccine, but only 57% have received two doses.