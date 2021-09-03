The United Nations said Friday that restrictions and travel restrictions to combat the disease have led to dramatic but temporary improvements in air quality.

By 2020, the restrictions associated with Covit-19 will lead to temporary reduction of air pollution in many places, especially in metropolitan areas, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), a UN agency.

But it is difficult to determine the increase in some pollutants that are dangerous to health and its impact on climate change.

“The Covit-19 turned out to be an unexpected experiment in air quality,” which allowed for temporary improvements domestically, WMO Secretary-General Better Thalas said in a statement.

“But an epidemic is not a substitute for sustainable and systematic action to tackle the key drivers of pollution and climate change,” he warned.

Air pollution, especially microscopic particles, poses a serious health risk and causes millions of deaths per year.

In some cities, the WMO report shows that the concentration of particulate matter decreased by 40% in the spring of 2020 compared to the period 2015-2019.

However, when the locks were removed the emission rose again and the air quality deteriorated again.

The report also highlights the problem of the situation.

Although emissions from human activities have fallen, this year has been marked by “unprecedented sand and dust storms and fires affecting air quality.”

And while reducing particles in the atmosphere is good for health, some of those deficiencies are triggering climate change.

Oksana Tarasova, director of the WMO Atmospheric Research Division, said the prison has thus reduced emissions of greenhouse gases such as CO2, but also particulate matter that helps cool the atmosphere, such as containing sulfur.

He told reporters in Geneva, “We need to reduce cooling and heat (particles) simultaneously to achieve a uniform impact.

The WMO also noted an increase in ozone concentrations – a gas that protects the sun from UV rays when in the stratosphere, but is more dangerous to health when it is close to the ground.

This is due to reduced emissions of nitrogen oxides from ozone-depleting pollutants.