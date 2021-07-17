COVID-19 in Tunisia – Switzerland sends CHF 335,000 worth of medical equipment

Switzerland helps Tunisia fight COVID-19 epidemic Swiss humanitarian aid sent 15 respirators and 60 oxygen concentrators to Tunisia on Friday, valued at nearly 335,000 Swiss francs. This is the fifth international distribution to Switzerland in recent weeks.

In response to a request for assistance from Tunisian authorities in view of Tunisia’s public health situation, Swiss Humanitarian Aid has decided to support the country in its efforts to combat the Kovit-19 epidemic.

A Federal Air Service flight Defendorf took off for Tunisia on Friday. In addition to the 15 respirators provided free of charge by the Swiss Armed Forces Pharmacy, the distribution also included 60 oxygen concentrations.

The team will be picked up by local authorities in Tunisia and then transported to different locations. The Swiss representation in Tunisia is in close contact with the authorities to ensure that humanitarian supplies are distributed evenly in accordance with humanitarian policies.

It is being shipped to Tunisia in recent weeks as the fifth international delivery of humanitarian supplies from Switzerland. Swiss Humanitarian Aid, affiliated with the FDFA, has already sent equipment (breathing apparatus, oxygen concentrators) to Mongolia (July 12), India (May 6), Nepal (May 21) and Sri Lanka (June 7). Switzerland continues to monitor the global public health situation related to COVID-19 and is ready to provide as much assistance as possible on request.

