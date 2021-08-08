Countries that use this device

In effect for a few days in France and Italy, the Health Pass is used for several weeks in Austria, Hungary and Denmark. It takes place in many countries.

Pioneers of Denmark, Hungary and Austria

In the spring, Hungary, Austria and Denmark were one of the first European countries to implement health pass systems.

In Denmark, the pass is still mandatory to access various places such as hair salons or gyms.

Hungary, rapidly vaccinated by Russian and Chinese vaccines, began issuing “immunization certificates” in March. Since May, these cards have been used to reopen hotels, theaters, cinemas and indoor dining rooms.

These restrictions have been lifted, but certification is still required for more than 500 people and health facilities.

In Austria, after a public opening in mid-May, it is necessary to provide a negative test, antibody certificate or proof of vaccination for hotels, restaurants, sports halls, museums, concerts, hairdressers or sporting events. . This rule is in effect.

Limited use in Portugal and Ireland

In Portugal, a health pass is required to stay in a hotel or for group lessons in sports venues. It is also required to access the interior rooms of restaurants, but only on weekends and public holidays.

In Ireland, a health pass is only required to access indoor rooms in restaurants and hotels.

Extensive use in Italy

Italy has been imposing a health pass since August 6 to enter cinemas, museums and sports halls or to eat at a restaurant within the establishment.

This “Green Pass” will be mandatory for commuters on domestic flights, long-distance trains and boats, as well as teachers, schools and university staff and university students from September 1.

Regional activities in Spain and Germany

In Germany and Spain, the regions have a hand for this type of measurement.

In Spain, Galicia (northern) has introduced a pass to access the interiors of bars, restaurants and nightclubs in the most affected municipalities. Comparable actions have been blocked by the courts of the Canaries (Atlantic, western Morocco) and Andalusia (southern).

In Germany, depending on the Lunder, access to places such as hotels, sports halls, and cinemas may require a vaccination certificate or a negative test.

Partly re-established in Israel

Faced with the resurgence of pollution, Israel has partially restructured, in early August, a health pass: more than 100 people who have been fully vaccinated, who have been tested for Covit-19 or given a negative PCR test, must come in or out. Out.

North America: Coming soon to New York and Quebec

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on August 3 that vaccination certification is needed “for indoor restaurants, gyms and theater staff and customers.” The device will be launched on August 16th.

On August 5, the Prime Minister of the Canadian province, Franுவாois Legalt, announced the immediate implementation of the Vaccine Passport. This document provides access to “non-essential” activities such as “going to the restaurant”.

A European certificate for travel

The health pass in the European format, with the flash code, allows the wearer to check whether they have been vaccinated or have a recent negative test, which came into force on July 1 in the EU.

It allows travelers to cross the borders of 33 countries of the old continent: 27 member states of the European Union and six other neighboring countries (Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, Switzerland). However, the rules vary depending on the destination and place of origin.