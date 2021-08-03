Corona virus: New York closed for non-vaccinated

New measures to eradicate the corona virus will take effect in New York, when Anthony Fossie, the No. 1 epidemiologist in the United States, warned that “the situation will get worse.” US President Joe Biden is expected to speak on the epidemiological situation in his country on Tuesday evening.

Vaccine passport is now required in the largest city in the United States. Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York needs proof of vaccination to access the interiors of restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues.

This news is part of an American vision to promote the vaccine at a time when the population is getting less and less ready to be vaccinated, as it was in the beginning. According to experts, according to recent studies, the vaccine is the only way to control the spread of the new delta variant from the vaccinated person.

To enter these public places, at least one dose of vaccine must be given, while waiting for a second, the New York mayor noted during a press conference. The move comes just days after a recommendation from the CDC, the United States High Commissioner for Disease Control, which includes wearing masks for those vaccinated in closed areas.

“If you are vaccinated (…), you have the key, you can open the door. But if you are not vaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many activities.

Called the “Key to NYC Pass”, the device will take effect on August 16 and the first tests to ensure compliance will take place from September 13. The move comes after an awareness campaign on vaccination and masking led by the city’s mayor and New York state governor Andrew Cuomo.

In the largest city in the United States with a population of over 8 million, 71.8% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 70% more than the national average, according to City Hall statistics.

On Sunday, White House adviser Anthony Fassi on the health crisis said the epidemic situation in his country was “getting worse” and ruled that the cause was “the epidemic of those who have not been vaccinated.”

“When unvaccinated people are affected, you spread the dynamics of the infection, which will eventually affect everyone,” he said, while a new control idea is not on the table.

Due to the delta variation, an average of 6,200 new corona virus patients are admitted per day to hospitals across the country, and more than 300 die.

On Tuesday evening, President Joe Biden will recall the need for vaccination, at a time when the country is experiencing a resurgence of the epidemic. He already called on the military this week to find a formula that would force federal staff to be vaccinated or wear intermittent masks and tests.