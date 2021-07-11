Corona virus / Morocco: France, Spain and Portugal are on the B list

Mohammed DAROUICHE

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this Sunday evening that three new countries have been added to the B list of conditions for access to Moroccan territory that could go up to 10 days of isolation. These new countries are France, Spain and Portugal.

Including these three countries, List B now has a total of 81 countries.

Travelers from one of the B-rated countries are fully vaccinated (one of the vaccines approved by the Moroccan authorities) and will no longer be required to go through 10 days of isolation at their own expense, but must provide a negative PCR test of less than 48 hours.

Those who have not been vaccinated or have not completed the double dose vaccination process from the B list should be given a negative PCR test less than 48 hours between collection and loading, and restricted isolation should be observed within 10 days. Structures designated by Moroccan authorities through a controlled PCR test on the 9th day.