Corona virus: British police wounded by anti-vaccine protesters

The anti-vaccine protest in London turned violent on Friday. Clashes between protesters and police led to arrests and injuries by security forces.

“Several protesters turned violent towards the police. Four of our officers were injured in the clashes,” the tweet condemned the “unacceptable” facts. Police said 10 people were arrested during the protest.

London Police say they have appointed “several officers” to guard the “entrance” of the building where the Drugs and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is located.

Protests are coming up in London as the British government decides whether to extend the corona virus vaccine to children and adolescents aged 12-15.

Although vaccination is not mandatory in Great Britain as in other countries, anti-vaccines have tried to enter the building to protest in front of the MHRA, which is responsible for granting its approval for various vaccines against Govt-19.

This is not the first time such an event has been organized in London. A similar incident occurred when the government extended the vaccine to 16-17 year olds.