Corona virus: an update on the epidemic in the world

New Activities, New Reports and Highlights: An update on the latest developments in the Govt-19 epidemic worldwide.

– Terrible case resurgence in Europe –

The European Disease Agency predicts that there will be a strong improvement in the number of Covid-19 cases in the coming weeks, with nearly five times as many new cases due to delta variability and easing of measurements. .

The European Union and the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECTC) in its territory, including Norway and Iceland, expect more than 420 new cases per 100,000 population by the end of the week. August 1, less than 90 last week.

– Fifth prison in Melbourne –

Hours after the start of the fifth lockdown in Australia’s second largest city, the streets of Melbourne were deserted on Friday morning as the country struggled to contain a new eruption.

As Sydney has been under similar action since the end of June, a total of more than 12 million Australians are now being asked to stay at home.

– Reopening of the Eiffel Tower –

Many French and foreign visitors have been waiting for almost nine months, the longest post-war closure: the Eiffel Tower reopens its doors to the public on Friday, reducing the reception capacity to 50%, a maximum of 13,000 visitors a day. .

From Wednesday, a health pass will be mandatory to access the monument.

– Mandatory vaccination for caregivers in Hungary –

Earlier, Prime Minister Victor Orban announced that anti-Govt vaccines would be mandatory for caregivers, as in other European countries.

After Greece, Italy and Great Britain, France on Monday announced mandatory vaccinations for caregivers and all staff who come in contact with vulnerable people.

– China rejects WHO criticism –

Beijing on Friday rejected criticism from the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General over China’s lack of cooperation in the investigation into the origin of the Kovit-19 epidemic.

– JO-2020: Tennis player Alex de Minor confiscated –

Australian Olympic officials have announced that Alex de Minor, the 17th-ranked Australian tennis player in the ATP rankings, will withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics after a positive test for Kovit-19.

– No wall in Wallis and Futuna –

The archipelago of Wallis and Futuna, where the first cases of Govt-19 were discovered in early March, has once again become a non-Govt-19 territory with a population of 11,500, the Polynesian Islands administration announced on Thursday.

– More than 4 million people died –

The epidemic has killed at least 4,070,508 people worldwide since December 2019, according to an AFP report from official sources.

The United States has the highest death toll at 608,400, followed by Brazil (538,942), India (412,531), Mexico (235,740) and Peru (194,845).

These figures are generally underestimated based on the daily reports of national health officials.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the actual death toll could be two to three times higher.