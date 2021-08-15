New Activities, New Reports and Highlights: An update on the latest developments in the Govt-19 epidemic worldwide.

– Poland sells vaccines to Australia –

As part of a “responsible solidarity policy” announced by the Polish Ministry of Health, Govt has sold one million doses of the anti-Pfizer vaccine to Australia.

According to Minister Adam Netzewski, the purchase of vaccines from Poland “allows not only to meet the needs of our citizens, but also to help those in need”.

Poland has already provided full vaccination to 55% of its population, but the vaccination rate has dropped significantly in recent months, with many vaccination centers closed due to low demand.

– Congolese president insists on vaccination –

Congolese President Denis Sasso Nuseso has urged his fellow citizens to adhere to the Vaccine-19 vaccine, which is “the only way to salvation” in the fight against the disease.

In Congo, only 1.8 to 2% of the population eligible for the vaccine received their dose due to resistance and distrust of the vaccine.

– Demonstration in Bangkok –

Thousands of protesters marched in a car in Bangkok on Sunday demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Chao, who has been widely criticized for handling the corona virus crisis.

Questioned, the outbreak of Govt-19, more than 20,000 new cases daily, the economic impact of the vaccine campaign recession and restrictions.

– Nearly 9,000 believers in Lourdes

Despite the epidemic recovery and limited travel abroad, Sunday’s presuppositional Mass in Lourdes, the largest French Catholic pilgrimage center, rallied nearly 9,000 believers.

However, less than usual, they come with about 300 patients for a miracle treatment.

According to Catholic tradition, the cave where the Virgin Mary appeared to Bernadette Spress in 1858 was closed to the public to prevent contamination.

– More than 4.3 million die –

The epidemic has killed at least 4,353,003 people since the end of December 2019, out of more than 206.7 million infections, according to a report established by AFP from official sources at 10:00 GMT on Sunday.

The United States has the highest mortality rate (621,253) compared to Brazil (568,788), India (431,225), Mexico (248,167) and Peru (197,340).

Taking into account the high mortality directly and indirectly linked to Govt-19, the World Health Organization estimates that the number of infections may be two to three times higher than estimated from official figures.

