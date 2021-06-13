Conditions for access to the national territory of Moroccans residing in the countries of the update

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans living abroad said on Sunday that the conditions for access to the national territory for Moroccans living in List B countries have been updated.

So, List B countries for Moroccans residing in the “pre-approval is no longer required to access the territory of Morocco,” the department explains in a tweet.

“Other conditions will continue to apply, i.e. less than 48 hours of PCR testing and 10 days of isolation in the hotel structure,” the ministry concludes.

As a reminder, Moroccan authorities have decided to resume flights to and from the Kingdom until Tuesday, June 15, 2021. A Communication On June 6, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that “this action will take place in a progressive open-minded approach – taking into account the evolution of the national and international epidemiological situation – and preserving the achievements of our countries in the spread of the corona virus”.

In this context, Countries are classified into two lists, In line with the recommendations of the Ministry of Health. List “A” It covers all countries with positive indicators regarding the control of the epidemiological situation, especially the spread of the virus variants.

Such as “B” list (Includes 74 countries), which should be a restrictive list of all countries that are not concerned with relief efforts on the “A” list, and whether they experience the spread of variability or lack accurate statistics on the epidemiological situation.

Friday, June 11, the Ministry of Health issued a Health Protocol For international travelers.