Concern over Morocco’s “dominance” and Algeria’s “weakness”

The rise of Moroccan diplomacy has worried the German central government, which has not had good relations with officials in the Sheriff’s Kingdom for months. The government of this European country will be affected by Morocco, which is “advancing at the pace of leaving its two neighbors Algeria and Tunisia”.

The German government has been blocked by Morocco, which is “advancing at the speed of leaving its two neighbors, Algeria and Tunisia”. This is the result of a study conducted by the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, especially in response to the question of Western Sahara. Suggests that the line should continue to be supported. The end of the tunnel is still a long way off for the resumption of relations between Rabat and Berlin. The German Institute for International and Security Affairs, an influential think tank that calculates the government and the bandwagon among its loyal clients, has published a study in November 2020:

If this study preceded the diplomatic crisis between the two countries, its release comes at a very tense time when the Pegasus affair erupted. The research firm comments on Morocco’s progress in North Africa and the Sahel region, and therefore makes recommendations to Germany and the European Union on how to proceed with the Maghreb countries. Think-Tank notes that Morocco “is advancing at a rapid pace of exit from its two neighbors, Algeria and Tunisia.”

The country of the Jasmine Revolution is “falling into oblivion and importance”, while “Algeria is trying to overcome its difficulties and capture Morocco”. The company points to a “situation of imbalance”. EU “Consider these trends as an opportunity for African integration and EU / Maghreb / ​​sub-Saharan triangular cooperation. It can stem Algeria’s sense of growing ineffectiveness, strengthen the Tunisian economy, reconsider Morocco’s hegemonic aspirations and reduce the negative dynamics of competition. ”

“Morocco of the three Maghreb countries has the most energetic and progressive African policy,” the study points out. The report underscores that “during the 5th African Union-EU Summit in 2017, Rabat achieved significant successes in Abidjan with its approach to soft power, including economic, development cooperation, migration and religious elements.” “Morocco’s rise on the continent will be almost as shocking to Algeria, and its influence has been significantly weakened,” the document says. President Abdelmadjit Deboun announced in February 2020 that “Algeria will return to Africa” ​​while attending the AU’s Ordinary Summit.

Nevertheless, Algeria’s African strategy is “currently unnoticed” in comparison to the Kingdom. Faced with Morocco’s “supremacy”, the study suggests that the EU “continues to support the UN tax on the question of the Western Sahara and should not join the unilateral efforts of France and the United States. Spain.” As a reminder, 10 days after the United States recognized the Moroccan character of the Western Sahara, Germany got the Security Council to hold a meeting to examine the issue.