China promises to provide 2 billion doses of Govt vaccine

China will “try to deliver two billion doses of vaccine to the world” this year. This was announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday to participants in a video conference forum on cooperation in the field of vaccination.

Beijing has pledged to donate $ 100 million to the Kovacs International Organization for the Distribution of Vaccines to Poor Countries, in addition to the 700 million doses given to several countries since the beginning of the year.

He told official CCTV television that China had pledged $ 100 million in donations to the Kovacs organization.

The delta variant has now been detected in China, with the number of daily outbreaks being the highest in months, prompting authorities to carry out massive population tests.

On July 16, President G. pledged $ 3 billion in aid to poorer nations in the wake of the Corona virus outbreak at an online meeting of heads of state of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) countries.

Financial assistance is aimed at developing countries to deal with the social and economic consequences of the epidemic.

Last week, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China had already delivered more than 700 million drugs to other countries since the beginning of this year.