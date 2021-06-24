China attacks Australia in WTO over anti-dumping measures

China announced on Thursday that it would file a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against Australia’s anti-junk measures against exports of wind turbines and other manufactured goods.

The announcement comes less than a week after Canberra filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against Beijing’s tariffs on Australian wine.

In addition to taxes on its wind turbines, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce is targeting Australia’s measures against the export of train wheels and metal sinks taken in 2019 and 2020, respectively, its spokesman Gao Feng said.

Both countries have been in the cold for a year following a call from Australia for an inquiry into the origin of the corona virus outbreak that began in China in late 2019.

As part of this conflict, Beijing has imposed sanctions on a series of Australian products, including agricultural products, coal or wines (up to 218% tariff imposed in November 2020).

Until then Australia was one of the countries exporting alcohol to China.

Canberra had already lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization against Beijing for its barley export charges.

LNT avec Afp

