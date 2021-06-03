Carles Puigdemont regains his parliamentary opposition

Former Catalan President Carlos Puigdemont and two Catalan separatists can once again temporarily benefit from their immunity as elected representatives of the European Parliament, just days before the full session of this Assembly in Strasbourg.

In an order issued on Wednesday, the Vice President of the European Court of Justice, MM. “Suspends” the raising of parliamentary immunity. According to a report by Puigdemont, Anthony Coman and Mrs. Clara Ponsat.

Captured on May 26 as a summary (urgency) of a request in this direction, he explains that this “suspension of the death penalty” of the immune system will run until the next order is accepted, which was able to connect Parliament. Observations, they have not yet been provided.

The European Parliament voted on March 9 to raise the immunity of the three Catalan liberal MEPs by a majority of 400 votes to 248.

Elected to the European Parliament in 2019, they were convicted of “treason” by the Spanish courts and MM. Puigdemont and Camin add to the charge of “embezzling public funds.” These lawsuits sought to secede from Catalonia in 2017.

According to some Spanish media reports, the foreign ministers of Spain and Belgium canceled their scheduled press conference this afternoon following their visit to Madrid.

As a reminder, those involved are being deported by Spain under arrest warrants against them. Carles Puigdemont has been a refugee in Belgium since October 2017.

