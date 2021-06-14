Canada: Suspected attack on a Muslim family accused of terrorism

Prosecutors have charged a man with terrorism charges in a car-raming attack that killed four members of a Muslim family in Canada on June 6 during a brief hearing in a London court in Ontario on Monday.

The 20-year-old suspect, Nathaniel Weldman, has been charged in the first trial since last week with four counts of premeditated murder and attempted murder following an attack described by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as an “terrorist” act.

“The attorney general at the federal and provincial levels has given their consent to launch terrorist activities, accusing the murders and even attempted murders of creating terrorist activities,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP, Federal Police) said in a statement after the investigation. .

The young man, who has no affiliation with an extremist organization with no criminal record, said he does not currently have a lawyer.

When arrested, he was wearing a dress similar to a bulletproof vest.

According to London Police, Mr Weldman deliberately attacked the Afzal family with his location as part of a “premeditated and planned, hate-induced act”.

Five members of the same family were attacked while waiting to cross at a crossroads in London, 200 km southwest of Toronto. Both parents, their 15-year-old daughter and her grandmother were killed, but their 9-year-old son, who was critically injured, survived.

“It simply came to our notice then. It was a terrorist attack, incited by hatred and was in the heart of one of our community, ”he said. Trudeau commented during a speech in public.

The drama, which has caused a great deal of controversy, is the deadliest attack on Muslims in Canada since the shooting at a Quebec mosque that killed six people in 2017.