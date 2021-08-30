“C1.2”: New mutation of Covit-19 found in South Africa worries scientists

A new mutation, called C.1.2, was discovered in May 2021 in South Africa and many other countries, far from the original virus. Due to the low vaccination rate on the continent, this phenomenon is of concern.

The delta variant, first identified in India, continues to affect the planet by questioning the effectiveness of vaccines, and scientists are observing another Kovit-19 mutation first discovered in the south of Africa, already in the UK, China, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mauritius, New Zealand, Portugal and Switzerland.

According to A pre-release From the South African National Institute of Epidemiology and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Sequence and Innovation Base, the C1.2 variant was more modified than any other known C1 variant. This raises fears about the effectiveness of vaccines.

“Scientists have pointed to a combination of mutations [N440K et Y449H repérées au sein du variant C.1.2. ndlr.], And changes in other parts of the virus, perhaps to help patients with antibodies and immune responses, including those affected by alpha or beta strains, ”the study explains.

“Africa is a Different Factory”

The idea of Varieties can come from poorly vaccinated areas LR primary candidate Philip Juan presented this on CNews on August 30th. According to him, “Africa is a different factory”, Especially at the end of August 2021, less than 4% of the population received a single dose, and less than 3% were fully vaccinated.

To the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tetros Adenom Capreyosus, the third dose campaign currently underway in many countries where vaccine coverage is already at high risk could lead to the appearance of new variations in the future.

A French donation to Africa

In an effort to capture Africa, France announced on August 30 that it would ship 10 million doses of Astrogenogen and Pfizer vaccines over the next three months via the African Union (AU). Elic

The partnership between Paris and the AU will “allocate and distribute these amounts within the framework of the African Fund for a mechanism for global access to vaccines (Avat) and vaccine (Kovacs)”.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the donation was “a strong and welcome gesture of human solidarity and political cooperation at a time when the world is in dire need.”