Brazil: Bolsanaro’s supporters march to take up arms

Thousands of supporters of President Jair Bolsanaro protested Friday in support of the easing of the port and the possession of guns in Brazil by one of the far-right leader’s staff.

Protesters, dressed in white and marching against Govt-19, marched through the streets, calling for a march by the pro-armed movement behind the slogan “This is not about weapons, it is about freedom.” Brasilia.

They demanded the right to self-defense and called for an “end to cultural persecution” against gun activists such as poachers, sport snipers and collectors.

“Today, all bandits have weapons, not honest citizens (…) It is very important that we preserve this freedom,” 46-year-old Marcelo Duarte told AFP.

“I’m here for freedom, for the right to protect my family, for freedom of expression, and for the protection of all of us,” said Vivian Duarte, 44.

Arguing that one of the worst countries in the world must be defensive and resolute against crime, former military leader Jair Bolzano, who came to power in January 2019, was one of the main reasons for the shooting. The most violent in the world.

During his more than two years in power, Bolzano has signed more than 30 regulatory actions aimed at seizing or carrying weapons by Brazilians, but many of them have been blocked by the legislature or the judiciary.

The president has been mobilizing his extremist base for months when his popularity is at an all-time low.

A Datafolha poll, released between Thursday and Friday, found that the percentage of unfavorable opinion rose from 45% to 51% in May, surpassing 50% for the first time since the beginning of his mandate, and confirms that he will most likely be attacked in the next presidential election in 2022.

The head of state has been heavily criticized for managing the corona virus crisis, which has killed more than 530,000 people in Brazil, the second worst country in the world after the United States.