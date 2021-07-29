Borita and Lamamra take the news to Goswami

Leaders of Moroccan and Algerian diplomacy Nasser Burida and Ramdn Lamamra were welcomed by Tunisian President Kosciuszko at the Carthage Palace, respectively. Lama Mra, the special envoy of Algerian President Abdelmadzi Deboun to Burida, delivered a message to the first Tunisian head of state, King Mohammed VI.

At the Carthage Palace, Tunisian President Gosseid received Nasser Borita, the head of Moroccan diplomacy, and carried an oral message from King Mohammed VI. “During this meeting, the strong fraternal relations between the leaders of the two countries were re-established, the general commitment between the two countries was renewed, with the decision to continue to work together to strengthen bilateral cooperation and achieve the common aspirations of the two countries. Brotherly people towards greater solidarity”

Nasser Borita’s visit to Tunis comes within 72 hours of Tunisian President Gosseid’s decision to suspend parliament and dismiss the government. On the same day, Algerian Foreign Minister Ramdane Lamira was also expected in the Tunisian capital. The day before, Ghaz Sasid had spoken by phone with his Algerian opponent, Abdelmadjit Deboun.

Algerian Foreign Minister Ramdane Lamamra took a message from President Debவுn to Goswami. “This meeting is an opportunity for the administration of the two countries to reaffirm the relations of mutual respect, common and lasting commitment, the genuine desire to strengthen the historical ties of the fraternity, and the relationship of strong and fruitful cooperation between the two countries.”