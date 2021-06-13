Boris Johnson warns that the ‘concern’ of Indian diversity is spreading in the UK

The expansion of the United Kingdom of Delta variation, first discovered in India, has been identified as “very worrying”, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday.

In a press conference at the three-day G7 summit held at the Corbis Bay seaside resort in southwest England, Mr Johnson stressed that the Indian variant was “more pervasive”, warning of increasing pollution and hospitalization.

“We do not now know to what extent this will translate into more deaths,” the conservative leader noted, stressing that “this is clearly a very worrying issue.”

Subject to strict control from December, the United Kingdom began to reduce restrictions in early April after a significant improvement in health conditions. But the serious impetus for Indian diversity is now worrying betting officials that it is expanding the vaccine campaign to younger people.

A study by the public health organization Public Health England (PHE) shows that the delta variant is about 60% more contagious than the alpha variant found in southern England last December, which until then dominated the country.

The study found that cases of delta variability in the UK had tripled in one week, from 12,431 in the week of June 3 to now more than 42,000. The PHE reports that this now represents more than 90% of new cases of Govit-19.

The government is expected to announce on Monday whether to postpone the last phase of removal, which should allow the removal of the last social restrictions, such as the mandatory wearing of masks in general and the rules of social exclusion from June 21.