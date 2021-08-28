Biden warns of another attack in Kabul “in the next 24 to 36 hours.”

U.S. President Joe Biden warned on Saturday that another terrorist attack near Kabul airport would last the next 24 to 36 hours.

“LHis condition on the ground is critical and the threat of terrorist attacks targeting the airport is high. “Biden said in a statement that he had asked the US military, citing US military intelligence in Afghanistan. “Protect our men and women on the ground”, The retaliatory strike on Friday, killed two “key” targets, promising “not the last”.

“We will continue to hunt down anyone involved in this heinous attack and get them paid.”He said in his statement after the attack that more than a hundred Afghan civilians and 13 American soldiers had been killed. The U.S. embassy warned U.S. citizens on Friday evening that they must do so because of persistent security threats. “Avoid going to the airport and avoid the airport gates”.

The Pentagon announced on Saturday that US troops had begun withdrawing from Afghanistan by August 31.

During the 20-year war, many US allies announced the withdrawal of their troops and troops from Afghanistan.