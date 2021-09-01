AA / Washington

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday defended his decision to withdraw his country’s troops from Afghanistan and warned the terrorist organization Dash in Khorasan.

Hours after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, Biden told a news conference that his country “hunted down terrorism where it is today, two decades ago,” the US channel CNN reported.

“Regarding Dasha in Coronation, we are not finished with you,” he warned.

The White House tenant promised to carry out a “tough, ruthless, targeted and precise strategy” in retaliation for the dashing of the terrorist organization Dash in Gorezan, which targeted the area around Kabul airport and killed more than a hundred people. Including 13 American soldiers.

“The terrorist threat has spread from Afghanistan to the rest of the world,” he said.

Biden added, “Terrorism is still here, but it has changed, and our strategy must change.”

In 2001, the Washington-led International Military Alliance overthrew the Taliban and later linked the terrorist nebula to al-Qaeda, which claimed responsibility for the September 11 attacks in the United States.

In recent weeks, the Taliban have seized much of the country, and on August 15, rebels entered the capital, Kabul, and announced a general amnesty for all state officials and signaled their desire to form an all-inclusive government.

Biden argued that the expulsion of Americans and Afghans was a “unique victory.”

“More than 120,000 people have been expelled from Afghanistan (…) No country has achieved anything comparable throughout history,” the US president welcomed.

He said US forces had succeeded in expelling 90% of Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan.

Regarding the Americans on Afghan soil (estimated to be between 100 and 200), Biden stressed his commitment to expel them, saying there was no time limit for this.

Biden insisted that he was “responsible for his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan.”

The US president added, “We no longer have a clear goal in an open mission in Afghanistan and I refuse to send another generation of Americans to wage a war that should have ended.”

“More than 800,000 Americans have served in Afghanistan, 20,744 soldiers have been wounded and 2,461 killed, 13 of whom died this week, and now I refuse to start another decade of war in Afghanistan,” Biden said.

He stressed that despite the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, Washington would ensure that the Taliban respect their duties, including ensuring safe access to those who wish to leave the country.

Earlier today, Washington announced that it was suspending operations at its embassy in Kabul as part of its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending the longest war in its history, lasting nearly 20 years.

After the departure of the last military plane, US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen said his country had suspended its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan and would now carry out diplomatic and diplomatic operations from Doha, the capital of Qatar. This is a question that will ensure the management of humanitarian aid, thanks to the team led by Ian McCurry No. 2 of the US Embassy in Kabul.

* Translated by Majdi Ismail from Arabic



