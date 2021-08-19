Avian Influenza: Cases confirmed since 2015 in Code de Ivory

# Ivory Coast : Cases of H5N1 bird flu have been detected in poultry farms in C டிte d’Ivoire since 2015, Ivorian Animal and Fisheries Minister CD Timoko Tour é announced on Thursday.

“Since July 20, traditional and modern farms have seen more chicken deaths in Montgomery in the town of Grand-Basam,” Toure’s press release, east of Abidjan. Confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza virus. Type H5N1 “.

The government has declared the slaughter of all chickens in the erupted area since Saturday as “serious measures”.

In the wake of this outbreak of influenza in C டிte d’Ivoire, the country has decided to ban the “import of chickens from affected countries” after the 2006 and 2015 crises, which reappeared in West Africa. In January 2021.

The H5N1 virus that spreads the disease is not only transmitted by chickens, but also by flying wild birds.

Two strains of bird flu, H5N1 (between 2003 and 2011, after the first episode in 1997), and then H7N9 (since 2013), have increased human pollution through affected poultry farming in Asia. But cases transmitted from human to human are very rare.