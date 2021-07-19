Angola calls for creation of investment bank in Portuguese-speaking areas – Agencies Africa

Angola on Saturday unveiled plans to set up an investment bank for the Portuguese-speaking community (CPLP) at the end of the CBLP summit in Luanda, the capital of Angola.

The challenge is to start thinking about this, according to Angolan President Joao Lurenko, who has accepted the CBLP’s rotating presidency for the next two years.

“If we work for it we can be a viable economic force. We started the challenge to start thinking about the relevance and potential of creating a CBLP investment bank,” he said in part in his final speech.

The Portuguese speaking camp, which until now focused mostly on linguistic and cultural questions, now wants to be interested in economic and business aspects as well.

The CPLP is made up of nine member states, including Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Ecuadorian Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe and East Timor.

One of the decisions taken at the summit of the state leaders of the CBLP and the government was on the “framework of cooperation” which would provide mobility between the nine countries of the alliance. However, each country has the right to establish its own circulation within the framework of its territory.