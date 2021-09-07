Amnesty International has called for Conte’s release

AA / Aljoner Ndiaye

Amnesty International demanded on Monday that an indictment be defeated and that Guinea’s President Alpha Conte be overthrown by a coup on Sunday.

Samira Dawood, director of Amnesty International’s West and Central Africa program, said:

In a statement posted on the International Organization’s website, he called on the National Committee for Rally and Development (CNRT) to protect and guarantee the human rights of all Guinean people who have been subjected to years of violence and oppression.

Amnesty International has called for the release of a number of political opponents and protesters before and after the October 2020 presidential election.

Recall that the NGO collected in the 2020 report information on the killings of at least 50 people during protests against the constitutional reform initiated and implemented by the authorities in 2019 and 2020.

“Nearly 200 people have been injured and opponents have been arbitrarily arrested and detained. They exercised their right to freedom of expression or peaceful assembly,” he continued.

Soldiers led by Lieutenant-Colonel Mamati Dambboya arrested President Conde on Sunday. They announced the removal of the re-elected president in October 2020, and for the third time highly competitive, dissolving the government and institutions.

The plot was strongly condemned on Sunday by the United Nations, the African Union and the Association of West African Nations (ECOWAS).

The CNRT, through the voice of its leader, immediately announced the formation of a government, following consultations involving all active forces in the country.



