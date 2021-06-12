Algerians choose their representatives in the context of the repression of the struggle

Against the backdrop of total repression, Algerians are heading to the polls on Saturday for the early assembly elections, which were rejected by the anti-Hirak movement and part of the opposition.

Participating again after previous election consultations, the 2019 presidential election and the 2020 constitutional referendum will play a key role.

In the wake of the unprecedented and peaceful popular uprising, local polling stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. He was forced to resign 20 years later.

Official results are not expected until Sunday.

At the end of a reckless campaign, pro-government parties called for “practice” on the ballot, while Hirak did not demand a radical change in the “regime” in force since independence (1962). Immediately condemned an “election mask”.

Whatever happens, officials expect a 40% to 50% turnout, while a strong turnout.

Because Hirak – he is determined to impose his electoral “road map” on the demands of the rule of law, democratic change, people’s sovereignty and independent justice.

About 24 million Algerians are invited to elect 407 representatives to the National Assembly for a five-year term. They have to choose from nearly 1,500 lists, more than half of which are shown to be “independent”.

“Set up system”

This is the first time that such large independents have come forward against rivals who have been largely discredited by the country’s crisis and recognized by responsible parties.

These newcomers, with an ambiguous affiliation, could position themselves as a new force with the approval of the authorities, which encouraged their candidates to listen to the “youth”.

Secular and left-wing opposition, in particular, fell and chose to boycott the ballot.

In the last legislative elections (2017), those associated with the era of the National Liberation Front (FLN) and the National Democratic Rally (RNT), the apologists Bouteflika, are now discredited.

We must also take into account the moderate Islamic movement that decided to take part in the vote. Abderrazak Makri, leader of the Movement for Peace (MSP) close to the Muslim Brotherhood, said he was “ready to rule” only if he won.

Some analysts predict a relative majority for these moderate Islamist parties in the new assembly.

The International Crisis Group (ICG), a think tank, estimates that “under a possible scenario, the political forces that will result from this election will be able to reunite to form a coalition, the purpose of which is to establish this organization.”

“Terrible increase”

As the election deadline approached, Commander-in-Chief General Chad Sengriha warned against “any plan or action that could disrupt the conduct of the vote.”

The government, which is considered the public face of the military, has in recent months made efforts to quell protests, ban protests and increase arrests and legal action against protesters, activists, journalists and lawyers.

The government, which believes it has already responded to Hirk’s demands, has for months denied any justification for the movement without real leaders, accusing it of being an instrument by “foreign parties.”

According to the National Committee for the Release of Prisoners, 222 people are currently incarcerated for acts related to hirac and / or personal liberties.

In France, where a large community of Algerian descent lives, on the other side of the Mediterranean, the Algerians consider the regime to be “anything they can do” to ensure its survival.

“Algeria is out of date. The future, there’s prison, ”begins Rahim, a 24-year-old man in Marseille (south).

To the Human Rights Watch, which condemns the “frightening extension of repression”, “President (Abdelmadzit) Deboun’s open and vague promises of dialogue are distorted against the reality of repression.”

