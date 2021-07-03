Algeria: The opposition has accused the government of continuing to “criminalize political action”

Algeria’s oldest opposition party, the Front des Socialists (FFS), has been accused of persistence in “criminalizing political action.” “Under the arrest warrant of Feti Kheros, the national coordinator of the Democratic and Social Movement (MDS), the authorities continue to criminalize political activity,” he said in a statement.

The FFS notes that “the country has a very secure administration of national affairs,” by resorting to repression to “silence all voices calling for change through a planned offensive against liberties.”

The party warned that “dictatorship does not serve the national and people’s aspirations to build democracy and the rule of law.”

While condemning “all practices aimed at robbing liberties and depriving Algerians of their civil and political rights,” the FFS condemned “speeches that sow hatred in society and undermine unity and nationalism.”

The party, which is resolving the crisis in Algeria, believes that “the denial of the political nature of the Algerian crisis aims to recreate the old scenario in which the country lost many opportunities for change.”

Faced with this situation, the FFS reiterated its call for “a global and all-inclusive dialogue between all the active forces of society,” with the satisfaction and consensus that all parties in a framework should be motivated with a responsible attitude, both at the internal and external levels of the country’s reality and current political data. To consider “.

For this party, the dialogue is “the only way to build a national and democratic state”, and “a shield against any plan that leads to conflict.”