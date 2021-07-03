July 3, 2021

Global Real News

Complete News World

Algeria: The opposition has accused the government of continuing to “criminalize political action”

Arzu July 3, 2021 2 min read

Algeria’s oldest opposition party, the Front des Socialists (FFS), has been accused of persistence in “criminalizing political action.” “Under the arrest warrant of Feti Kheros, the national coordinator of the Democratic and Social Movement (MDS), the authorities continue to criminalize political activity,” he said in a statement.

He emphasized that the letter was not a signal of a formal antitrust inquiry into the allegations, but rather a signal of a formal antitrust inquiry into the allegations.

The FFS notes that “the country has a very secure administration of national affairs,” by resorting to repression to “silence all voices calling for change through a planned offensive against liberties.”

The party warned that “dictatorship does not serve the national and people’s aspirations to build democracy and the rule of law.”

He emphasized that the letter was not a signal of a formal antitrust inquiry into the allegations, but rather a signal of a formal antitrust inquiry into the allegations and a signal of a formal antitrust inquiry into the allegations.

While condemning “all practices aimed at robbing liberties and depriving Algerians of their civil and political rights,” the FFS condemned “speeches that sow hatred in society and undermine unity and nationalism.”

The party, which is resolving the crisis in Algeria, believes that “the denial of the political nature of the Algerian crisis aims to recreate the old scenario in which the country lost many opportunities for change.”

Faced with this situation, the FFS reiterated its call for “a global and all-inclusive dialogue between all the active forces of society,” with the satisfaction and consensus that all parties in a framework should be motivated with a responsible attitude, both at the internal and external levels of the country’s reality and current political data. To consider “.

READ  43 civilians killed by French barracks since 2018 (Media)

For this party, the dialogue is “the only way to build a national and democratic state”, and “a shield against any plan that leads to conflict.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Morocco authorizes deportation of families of ISIS militants in Syria and Iraq – Parliament

July 3, 2021 Arzu
2 min read

Italy put an end to the Belgian dream and march to the Reuters semi-finals

July 3, 2021 Arzu
2 min read

Govit-19: French support for making vaccination compulsory for all (survey)

July 2, 2021 Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Morocco authorizes deportation of families of ISIS militants in Syria and Iraq – Parliament

July 3, 2021 Arzu
2 min read

Algeria: The opposition has accused the government of continuing to “criminalize political action”

July 3, 2021 Arzu
2 min read

Italy put an end to the Belgian dream and march to the Reuters semi-finals

July 3, 2021 Arzu
2 min read

Govit-19: French support for making vaccination compulsory for all (survey)

July 2, 2021 Arzu