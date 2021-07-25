Algeria is working to reconsider Israel’s observer membership in the AU

Three days after m, The Algerian Foreign Ministry finally responded by granting Israel the title of Observer Member for the African Union. “This is not an event,” the ministry said in a statement issued by ABS on Sunday, July 25.

The text underscores the fact that the AU has “eighty-seven additional African observer countries”, noting that the continental system’s operating methods do not allow them to determine “any possibility of influencing the conditions of the AU”. The capacity of its member states ”.

The ministry assures that the responsibility for the status of observer member granted to Israel rests with the head of the African Union Commission, Saadian Moussa Fakki. “The latest decision is unlikely to change the organization’s consistent and active support for a just Palestinian cause and its commitment to realizing the inalienable national rights of the Palestinian people. Its independent state with al-Quds as its capital.”

The Algerian Foreign Ministry’s statement downplayed the political significance of the observer member’s title to Israel, assessing that “media insurrection is not an event other than a progress with strategic energy,” and that basic needs cannot be discriminated against. There is also membership status.

The moderate Algerian reaction contradicts the claims of government officials after the establishment of relations between Morocco and Israel. According to the report, former Prime Minister Apologize Djராrt described it as a “genuine desire to invade Algeria” and, in his words, “the arrival of the Zionist organization is now at our doorstep”.