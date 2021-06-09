“Algeria has no problem with Morocco”

The Algerian president on Tuesday assured Algeria that he had “no problem with Morocco” and that the door to dialogue between Rabat and Algiers would remain open. In an interview with the Qatari channel Al Jazeera, Abdelmadjit Deboun assured his country that “there is no problem with Morocco.” Assuming that Morocco “should sit at the table” to “raise its issues” with Algeria, he said “Morocco seems to have problems with us”.

In his interview, Abdelmadjit Deboun raised the issue of Western Sahara, saying that his country’s position was “not the result of today, but 40 years ago.” The question was “before the UN colonial committee,” he recalled, adding that Algeria’s position in support of the Policario Front would not “change”.

DeBowan’s comments on Morocco and the Sahara are reminiscent of his press release July 2020, During which he wished “Brother the greatest happiness and all development to the people of Morocco” and assured his country that “there is no problem with the Moroccans” and that he was “King of Morocco”.

Note that in 2018, King Mohammed VI invited Algeria Green March talk, Proposed to re-open the closed borders between the two countries since 1994 and to establish a joint political mechanism for dialogue and consultation. In his initiative not to react to the neighbors of the East, Algeria underlined Morocco’s openness to Morocco’s proposals and initiatives to break the stalemate in their relations.