Algeria calls on diaspora and civil society to address oxygen shortages – Parliament

Algeria, which has been hit by a new wave of severe epidemics, is suffering from a lack of medication and oxygen for patients most severely affected by Govt-19.

Horror stories have been spreading across Algeria recently. Tricks people into begging on social media for drugs, ambulances, hospital seats, oxygen, tests, drugs. At worst, preventive measures are badly respected and power struggles over the state divert public officials.

Algeria has placed an order to acquire several production units, according to the official company. Meanwhile, donations from Algerians and ordinary citizens in diaspora countries are severely affecting the country by Kovit-19, thus preventing health disorders, health experts say.

At hospitals and health centers in Cedifil, about 20 people have died since last week from a lack of oxygen – essential for artificial respiration in patients severely affected by Covit-19.

Algerian Internet users share videos of panicked families because they could not find a bed for their loved ones, caregivers who feared the consequences of a lack of oxygen, and bodies piled up in excess morgue.

Public hospitals, which had already been decimated in normal times due to mismanagement, local corruption and lack of resources, again, in particular, sought help to obtain safety equipment and resuscitation equipment. To help patients.

Despite this, the Algerian Audiovisual Authority (Arav) called on the media “Avoid focusing too much on negative news” At a time when Algeria is facing a lack of oxygen, in their coverage of the health crisis.

Only such information is possible “Sow fear, dread and frustration in the community, the situation becomes more difficult to deal with”, Arav said.

The Commission considers it necessary “Respect professional rules, weigh in on coverage, and be accurate in disseminating information or images”Especially on social networks “Change the main source of information”.

Algeria faces a sharp increase in the daily incidence of pollution. Since the outbreak in February 2020, 172,564 contaminants have been officially recorded, including 4,291 deaths. As of Sunday, 1,172 cases had been registered.

Official figures – especially deaths – do not reflect the reality, according to the testimony of some health experts reported by the media.

Faced with this third wave of the epidemic in Algeria, authorities have banned people from going to certain public places in particular and promised to speed up the sluggish vaccination campaign. Almost six months after the first vaccination, only 3.5 million Algerians have been vaccinated.

Algeria has so far received 9 million doses of the vaccine – Russian (Sputnik), Swedish-British (Astrogeneka) and Chinese (Sinovak and Sinoform) – will receive another 9.2 million in August, Amen Benapterahmane promised.

Lack of oxygen is currently suffocating the country. It is in high demand by individuals and some hospitals, especially due to problems with inventory management, logistics and distribution. Volunteers have begun distributing free oxygen cylinders in Plita, near Algiers, the worst-affected area.

According to the Prime Minister of Algeria, in response to growing demand, Algeria will purchase more than 160,000 liters of oxygen and ten production units with a capacity of 20,000 to 40,000 liters per day. It should bring at least 14,000 oxygen concentrations in the coming weeks.