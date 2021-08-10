Algeria: At least 38 people have been killed in a fire in Kapilia

Authorities say at least 38 people, including 13 civilians and 25 soldiers, have been killed in a fire in northern Algeria, especially in Capilia.

The blaze, which started Monday evening, killed 13 civilians, including 12 civilians, in Thisi Uso, according to a new report released by the official ABS agency that evening.

President Abdelmadjit Deboun took to Twitter to mourn the deaths of 25 soldiers who tried to put out the fire, offering condolences to the families of the victims.

“After saving more than a hundred civilians from the fire in the Bezana and DC Osho mountains, I learned of the sacrifice of 25 soldiers,” the president wrote. Public television later gave a similar assessment.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense announced that it had lost “eighteen fighters” for its part, noting that 13 other soldiers had suffered burns of varying degrees.

Their intervention “was able to save 110 civilians from the fire: men, women and children,” the ministry said.

About fifty fires of “criminal descent” and triggered by the heat wave. Area

“Fifty initial fires at once, it’s impossible. This fire has a criminal origin,” Mr Beltjout said.

According to Prime Minister Aman Benabdehrahman, more than 70 fires have broken out in 18 villages (provinces) in the north of the country.

The Directorate General of Civil Defense said on Twitter that the cities affected were Bouira, Sétif, Khenchela, Guelma, Bejaïa, Bordj Bou Arreridj, Boumerdès, Tiaret, Medea, Tébessa, Blida and Skikda.

– Four “firefighters” arrested –

Algerian public radio announced the arrest of three “firefighters” in Madia (northern), where a fire broke out. A fourth person was arrested in Annaba, according to ABS.

Youssef Old Mohammed, a local forest ranger quoted by ABS, said the wind was spreading the fire and complicating the rescue operation.

Algeria is experiencing a summer marked by water scarcity in the country. Weather services forecast temperatures of up to 46 degrees on Tuesday.

Impressive images of sparks are spreading on social media, with burnt posts, dying herds and villages surrounded by smoke.

During a cabinet meeting on July 25, President Abdellamjit Deboun ordered the drafting of a bill to severely punish those responsible for forest fires. Individuals.

In early July, three people were arrested on suspicion of being involved in a fire that destroyed 1,500 hectares of forest in the Auras Massif (northeastern Algeria).

Algeria, the largest country in Africa, has only 4.1 million hectares of forest, which is only 1.76% of the forest.

Every year, the country is hit by wildfires. By 2020, nearly 44,000 hectares of coffee will be smoked. Authorities said they had arrested several culprits who set the fire.

Increasing fires around the world are associated with various phenomena expected by scientists due to global warming.

The increase in heat, the increase in heat waves and the precipitation in places are the best combination for fire development.