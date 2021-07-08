# Algeria : An independent vice-president, Brahim Bukhali, has been elected chairman of Algeria’s new national assembly, officially taking office on Thursday after the June 12 assembly elections.

The fifty-year-old doctor received 295 votes, elected independently from the state of Kardana (southern).

Ahmed Sadok, an Islamist vice-president of the Peace Movement (MSP), represented the province of Kleif (northwest), receiving only 87 votes.

The National People’s Assembly, the lower house of parliament, has 407 members. Its president is the fourth person in the state after the president and heads of the Senate and Constituent Assembly.

The National Liberation Front (FLN, in power) won the June 12 assembly election with 98 seats, after which the Independents rallied to President Abdelmadjit Deboun (84), the MSP (65) and the parties closest to power.

“There are a lot of problems. The first is the rehabilitation of the legislature, which has been dismantled due to old practices,” said Joheer Nasseri, the FLN’s young vice president, who acknowledged that his party – the former president – was associated with authoritarian rule. Aptologis Pudeflica – was the cause of voter apathy.

Against the backdrop of general repression, in a country that has been rocked by a severe political crisis since the popular uprising in Hirak began in 2019, the June 12 referendum was marked by a registered turnout (77%).

These elections were rejected by a section of the opposition, Hirak, who called for a radical change in the political “system” that had been in place since independence in 1962.

The new legislature is almost entirely male, with only 35 women elected (out of 8,305 candidates), up from 146 previously, due to the repeal of the quota system introduced by Bouteflika in 2012.