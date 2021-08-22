Air Transport: Ryan Air uses 10 new routes in Morocco

Ryan Air recently announced the opening of ten airlines from Morocco starting the winter of 2021/22.

Extensive flights connecting Agadir Pisa (Italy) and Berbignon (France), but also from Barcelona to Rabat and Ojda. In addition, the Irish company will serve the Marrakech-Alicante (Spain), Fès-Bologna (Italy), Fès-Porto (Portugal), Tétouan-Charleroi (Belgium), Oujda-Seville (Spain) and Seville-Tétouan lines. Note that all of its services are done twice a week.

“We are pleased to introduce these ten new winter routes for people who want to enjoy a sunny winter trip or enjoy Spanish, Italian or French cityscapes,” said Ryaner Trade Director Jason McGuin.

Recall that last July, the Moroccan National Tourism Office (ONMT) Director General Adele El Fakir and Ireland CEO Eddie Wilson launched a strategic agreement in Dhaka. Its new site in Agadir.