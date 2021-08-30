After Afghanistan, the weak Joe Biden must achieve a flawless economy and health



Joe Biden, so weakened by the humiliating expulsion from Afghanistan, has no choice but to achieve an innocent economic and health to regain his presidency.

While the Pentagon announced on Monday that the U.S. military had withdrawn from Afghanistan after 20 years of conflict, the image of the Democratic president would remain intact in front of the coffins of the 13 soldiers killed in the bombing in Kabul. The memory of the White House was paralyzed during the fall of the Afghan capital.

But for some experts, Americans will long remember the important plans Joe Biden undertook to upgrade their roads and reduce medical or university fees.

Alan Litchman, a professor of political science at an American university, says it is inappropriate to make hasty conclusions that “we live in such unstable times.”

According to him, Joe Biden’s best economic and social plans “will be more important to Americans than Afghanistan in six months”.

On the condition that MPs go to the end of the adoption process, it is already well underway, with plans for infrastructure restructuring and the development of Joe Biden’s welfare state, with a total amount of $ 5,000 billion.

David Carroll, a professor of political science at the University of Maryland, said: “The 2024 presidential election will be a surprise in Afghanistan.”

“The notion that this was the decision of President Biden was greatly exaggerated,” he said.

He recalled that Ronald Reagan was successfully re-elected a year after 241 Americans were killed in the 1983 attack in Beirut.

Other observers, such as James Jay Carafano, an expert on the security issues of the most conservative Heritage Foundation think tank, promise that Afghanistan will “finally poison” the 78-year-old Democrat.

– “Economy, stupid” –

However, before the Taliban’s lightning victory, Biden’s presidency was permanently shaken, giving it the appearance of a well – oiled machine.

Many of the mainstream American media, which praised Donald Trump’s defeat, and those who described the first months of Biden’s administration with particular compassion, were relentless in facing the humiliation of the United States at the end of its very long wars.

Some members of the president ‘s closest bodyguard, his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, could be permanently weakened, and the unilateral management of the withdrawal from Afghanistan could leave traces with international allies.

So the White House’s move toward a midterm election in the fall of 2022 was closely scrutinized, which would require the House of Representatives and one – third of the Senate to renew.

The Biden administration, which has only a slim parliamentary majority, has a “limited window” to implement its major reforms before this election, traditionally underlined by David Carroll, University of Maryland, as “the president’s party loses land”.

If Joe Biden had won the Republican vote for his infrastructure projects and achieved this feat in the divided United States, he would have to weld the Democratic crowd around his baronic social spending, much to the chagrin of most centrist parliamentarians.

He will then stay at the White House, once the epidemic is fully awake, or at least calm down, and the economic recovery will continue, so former President Bill Clinton’s strategy will be checked.

David Litchmann recalled his victory over Democrat George W. Bush in 1992, by mobilizing his campaign team around the slogan “Our best president in international relations”: “Economy, stupidity” is important.