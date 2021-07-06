Afghanistan: Withdrawal without pride, but without real political danger to Joe Biden



It was quiet, without pride, but without taking any major political risk, and Joe Biden planned to finally withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, in line with public opinion exhausted by the long war in the United States.

The last American troops – except the troops guarding the embassy – are due to leave Afghanistan at the end of August. But the U.S. military announced Tuesday that it had carried out “more than 90%” of the withdrawal, which began in May.

In fact, the page of twenty years of military intervention turned on Friday, with US and NATO troops leaving the vast Bagram air base, the nerve center of all their military operations.

Trust the Afghan army, in Dipto. “We do not have a schedule for their departure. They did not tell us when they left,” lamented the new base commander, General Mirazadullah Kohistani, on Monday.

But when the Taliban launch a massive offensive in the north of the country, the Democratic president should not spend too much on politics, whose popularity rating is more than 50%.

In matters of domestic politics, “no one was broken by the debate surrounding Vietnam in 1975, and there were no consequences after leaving Lebanon for Reagan in 1983 or leaving Somalia in 1993. For Clinton,” M முller recalled. Professor at Ohio State University.

Gordon Adams, a professor at the American University School of International Service, said: “I do not think he’s taking a political risk. He can not win this war.”

– “Happy Things” –

Following his election, the Democratic leader postponed for a few months the final deflation announced by his predecessor Donald Trump on May 1, 2021.

Like an entire United States that was initially shocked by the September 11, 2001 attacks in support of intervention, Joe Biden agreed with his general opinion that he was tired of an intervention that was considered too costly in life and resources.

Last week, he was angered by compelling questions regarding the withdrawal of troops, while he gave a press conference to boast of good employment figures.

He told a reporter who asked him about Afghanistan, “Old man, I want to talk about happy things.

The 78-year-old president, with a very long political career, wants to present himself as an opponent of “endless wars” and voted against the first Gulf War in 1991.

But it should not be forgotten that in 2003, Joe Biden, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, approved of the invasion of Iraq. The referendum followed him throughout the presidential campaign.

He later changed his mind and begged Barack Obama’s vice president to leave Iraq, which ended in 2011.

Sending his eldest and dearest son to Iraq in 2008 helped shape Joe Biden’s military strategy.

“My pole star is the memory of my late son Pew, who was involved in Iraq,” he said, adding that “it was an impact on him and on us who were waiting for him at home.”

In early 2009, he expressed his opposition to sending additional troops to Afghanistan.

“I didn’t send my boy back there to risk his life for women’s rights!” “The vice president was taken away. Barack Obama sent another 17,000 extra troops.

In 2021, despite the risk of Afghanistan sinking into chaos, there is no question that Joe Biden will change his mind about withdrawing.

Although the country is mired in bloody civil war, “Americans will certainly not pay much attention,” says Gordon Adams.