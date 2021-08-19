Afghanistan: UNESCO calls for respect for the right to education

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azole responds to the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan. In this sense, he called for “full respect for the right to education” in this Central Asian country where the Taliban have regained power.

According to Audrey Azole, “the fundamental right to education, especially women and girls, should not be barred, and UNESCO will make no effort to guarantee the right to education for all Afghans.”

He added: “Education is an essential fundamental right to the exercise of other human rights and the development of Afghanistan. This is even more so during this time of crisis. , To continue to teach and teach without interruption.

“Important progress made in the country, especially in education, should not be lost. Education for women and girls should continue. The future of Afghanistan depends on them,” he said.

As a reminder, UNESCO has been providing technical assistance to strengthen education in Afghanistan since 1948. Through its office in Kabul, the UN has invested in education policy, especially for girls’ education. As many as 1.2 million Afghans, including 800,000 women, have been affected by the largest education campaign in the organization’s history.