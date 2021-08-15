Afghanistan: Taliban seize Jalalabad, only Kabul in government hands



The city of Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan was captured by the Taliban on Sunday morning, residents said, adding that only the capital, Kabul, is under government control.

“We woke up this morning with white Taliban flags all over the city. They are in the city. They entered without a fight,” Ahmed Wali, a resident of Jalalabad, told AFP.

The Taliban also claimed responsibility for the capture of the city. A few minutes ago, the Mujahideen entered Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province. All areas are now under their control, ”said Jabihullah Mujahid, one of their spokesmen.

With the exception of Kabul, a few small towns are still under government control. But they are scattered and isolated from the capital, and of no great strategic value.

In just ten days, the Taliban seized control of the country’s major major and reached the gates of Kabul.

On Saturday evening, the Taliban captured the fourth largest city in Afghanistan, Mazar-i-Sharif, a major urban center in the north of the country.

The Taliban began withdrawing their offensive in May from US and foreign troops, which must be completed by August 31.

They first conquered large rural areas without much opposition. Their progress has increased dramatically in recent days, with many cities almost easily falling into their hands.