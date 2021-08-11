According to the developer of AstraZeneca, joint immunity cannot be achieved due to delta variation.

The professor behind the Oxford / Astrogeneca vaccine said the delta variant group made immunity impossible because those who were vaccinated could still spread the virus.

Andrew Pollard, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Oxford, said the highly contagious delta variant was hampering various hopes for herd immunity. “The delta variation changed the equation for joint immunity,” he said. At a UK Parliament meeting on Tuesday, August 10, Professor Delta said it was “no longer possible” to acquire collective immunity as the variance continues to spread. “We know very well that the delta variety continues to infect vaccinated people, which means that anyone who has not yet been vaccinated will at some point become infected with the virus,” Pollard said.

He said herd immunity can never be achieved. He also predicted that the next variant of Govit-19 would be “more effective in spreading the vaccinated population.” However, he stressed that vaccinated people can still contract the delta type, but the advantage of the vaccine is that these people develop milder symptoms than those who are not vaccinated.

With Covit-19, vaccines still play their important role: to protect against serious diseases. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people who are vaccinated against the delta type are 25 times less likely to develop or die from severe forms of the virus. The majority of those who receive it have mild or no symptoms at all.

But growing evidence suggests that with variation, fully vaccinated people can still spread the virus. “We have nothing to stop the spread of Covit-19 to others,” Andrew Pollard said.