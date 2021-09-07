According to Commander Masood’s brother, the Taliban did not take all the punches

LHe came with terrorists to go on Panjir Road. Those who know the geography of Panch will know it. They came to take a road … but there are many valleys in Panjir. “Ahmed Wali Masood said at a seminar on Afghanistan organized by the Swiss University and the Permanent Mission of Afghanistan to the United Nations in Geneva.

“So don’t think they took the punch because they went on the road.”He stressed with the French writer Bernard Henry-Levy.

The Taliban claimed full control of the Panjir Valley on Monday, September 6, and warned anyone who opposed them. Land and difficult to access, the valley, 80 km north of Kabul, was the Taliban’s last resistance, two weeks before the Taliban seized power on August 15, the last troops’ departure.

Ahmed Wali Masood stressed the Taliban “Panzeer did not pick up”. “We have thousands more fighters in the valley and they can return at any time.”, he said. “We touched, but we did not die. We are still alive.”

Call for “resistance”

Banjir, a long-standing anti-Taliban stronghold, helped popularize the famous commander Ahmed Shah Masood before he was assassinated by al-Qaeda in the late 1980s, led by the National Anti-Front Front (FNR). Ahmed Masood, son of General Masood.

Panjir did not fall for the first time in a decade under Soviet occupation or when the Taliban came to power in the 1980s. Ahmed Wali Masood called on the international community not to recognize and support the Taliban regime. “The Cause of Punch”.

“We are fighting for our rights, for our freedom, for our democracy, for our human rights … this is not a war. Therefore, now is the last chance to fight terrorism in Afghanistan and around the world., He called “Opposition”.