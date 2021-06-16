A clean-up operation at the Agadir military port to assess the effectiveness of the FAR’s rescue and rescue unit

As part of Moroccan-US cooperation in disaster management, a coordination exercise was held at Agadir’s military port on Tuesday to assess the response of the Royal Armed Forces’ Recovery and Rescue Division (USS-FAR) to dealing with nuclear, radiological, biological and chemical (NRPC) hazards.

The move, which involved a Senegalese faction, is part of the integrated Moroccan-American exercise “African Lion 2021”, which will be chaired by senior leader and head of state H.M. It takes place on the instructions of King Mohammed VI. .

It is specifically aimed at evaluating the NRBC’s operational and tactical capabilities of the FSR’s USR in terms of reactivity, deployment, rapid reconstruction, recognition and detection capability, and a large number of cleaning capabilities. Of the affected population.

Brigadier General Mohammad Jameel and Major General, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Africa and United Commander Andrew M. One of the objectives of this set of exercises, which took place in the presence of Rohling, was to assess the FAR USS response to dealing with the CPRN crisis situation in Southern Europe and the State Army for Africa, which may arise across the national territory, in order to test its aerial use capability.

In a statement to the MAP, El Kadir Yassin, commander of NARPC, FAR’s USS, pointed out that the operation was aimed at assessing chemical risk and human damage by mobilizing special teams and logistics.

For his part, US Army Commander Lucas Hoffman said, “We are pleased with this training, which is an opportunity to showcase different capabilities and strengthen regional cooperation.”

For his part, Mamti Nde, commander of the rescue unit under Senegal’s fire brigade, stressed that his country was participating in the exercise in the military port of Agadir, dividing the 25-component fire brigade into proper synergy with Moroccan and US teams, noting that the operation had taken place.

The 17th Integrated Moroccan-American Exercise “African Lion 2021” will continue through June 18, 2021 in Agadir, Diffnit, Don-Tan, Mehbaz, Tafraud, Ben Queer and Kenitra, with thousands of international fighters and large numbers of land, air and sea Equipment.

In addition to the United States and the Kingdom of Morocco, the exercise also involves Great Britain, Brazil, Canada, Tunisia, Senegal, the Netherlands, Italy and the Atlantic Alliance. Thirty countries representing Africa, Europe and the United States.