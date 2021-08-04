7 Arab countries oppose it

AA / Arab countries

Seven Arab states have expressed their opposition to Israel’s decision to grant observer status within the Organization of the African Union (AU), with 5 other Arab states and the League of Arab states expressing solidarity. Tuesday

On July 22, Israeli diplomacy announced that “Israel’s ambassador to Ethiopia, Alain Admasu, presented his credentials as an observer member of the African Union.”

The Arab media, including the Egyptian newspaper Al-Masri al-Yum (private) and the Mauritanian website “Sahara Media” (private), cited embassies in Egypt, Algeria, the Comoros and Tunisia, Djibouti, Mauritania and Libya. Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia (AU headquarters), gave a keynote address to “Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairman of the African Union Commission.”

The reference verb reads “Objection to the decision of Israel to grant observer status to the AU”, emphasizing that “this action was rejected in view of the support of the African organization for Palestinian reasons”.

Israel (on the Asian continent) continues to occupy Arab lands, refusing to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, and continues to violate the rights of the Palestinian people.

The memorandum states that the Israeli request was not considered in accordance with the constitutional provisions of the AU, indicating a practical shortcoming and an unacceptable exaggeration of the head of the Commission of Power at his discretion.

“7 Arab countries officially oppose this decision and demand that it be discussed at the AU,” the diplomatic note said.

The permanent work of the embassies in Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Yemen and the League of Arab States in Addis Ababa has expressed their solidarity with the position of the other seven Arab embassies on this issue, according to the daily Al-Masri al-Yum, while the “Sahara Media” Palestinian Solidarity Indicates one of the countries in.

On July 25, the Algerian Foreign Ministry announced in a statement that it had refused to accept Israel as a new EU observer, insisting that the decision had been taken “without consultation”.

According to the Egyptian newspaper, a meeting of the Executive Council of Foreign Ministers of the African Union is scheduled for next October.

In an interview with al-Masri al-Yum, African diplomatic sources in Addis Ababa stressed that “during the executive council meeting, the terms of reference will be examined.”

As of 5:55 p.m., GMT, the authorities in those countries, neither Israel nor the African organization have released any statement on what was released about the objection note.

Of the 22 Arab countries, 6 of them maintain official relations with Israel, namely: Egypt, Jordan, Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

The relationship between African countries and Israel since the 1960s was set against the backdrop of the eruption of national liberation movements against the colonialism of the continent and the escalation of the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Later, the Israeli wars waged against the Arab states in 1967 and 1973 prompted sub-Saharan African nations to sever ties with Israel.

Tel Aviv has made significant efforts in recent years to improve relations with African countries and has been able to establish closer ties with some African capitals.

