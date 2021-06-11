43 civilians killed by French barracks since 2018 (Media)

AA / Kané Illa

At least 43 civilians have been killed in Mali since 2018, according to a special investigation released by the investigation site “Sahel.com” on Thursday.

“Operation Barclays, the French military mission in the Sahel region, has killed at least 43 civilians and injured five in six separate incidents in Mali since 2018,” the investigation revealed. “Relatives of those killed, community leaders and local elected officials, Farken and the UN.”

According to the site, “the largest attack on civilians by French troops since 2018 took place on February 7, 2020 in the Tuareg camp in Fatawa, outside Adiora, Mali, where a dozen to thirty civilians were killed during a rally by a French drone bomb.”

On August 26, 2018, a French military airstrike killed two civilians, including a woman and a child, in Infocorton, a town in the Menaca region.

On June 9, 2019, three civilians were killed when French soldiers opened fire on a vehicle carrying three civilians in the village of Russellma in the Thimphu region.

On September 20, 2020, other French soldiers opened fire on a transport bus near the city of Cao, killing one civilian and wounding two others.

“Sahel.com” also recalled a strike by the French military last January that killed nineteen (19) civilians gathered at a wedding in Poundi.

An investigation by the United Nations’ multi-dimensional integrated stabilization mission in Mali (Minusma) has confirmed the deaths of 19 civilians, denying the French military’s claim that it targeted a terrorist rally.

On March 5, 2021, another strike by French troops killed five young civilians in the town of Taladaye in the Gav region of northern Mali.

Launched in 2014, the French force is intervening in the fight against terrorism in Barcelona Sahel and the Sahara.

However, in the countries where it operates, a section of the public consolidates it as an “occupying force” and calls for its continued exit. At a lively press conference on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the end of the move at the end of the current month.



