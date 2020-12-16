A couple of Canadian cannabis companies claim to be the world’s largest producer in terms of sales. Leamington, Ont., And...
Investigators found the body of a crew member from a scallop ship that went missing Tuesday off the southwest coast...
Two people who were found Monday night in a burning West Ottawa home have been pronounced dead. At 10:10 p.m.,...
One of Canada’s largest class action settlements may be worth the money in your pocket. Depending on the size of...
When arrested on campus the black alumnus was sprayed with pepper and sent to the SFU for review after the dessert.
The head of Simon Fraser University said the school will inspect the exterior after a black alumnus was sprayed with...
Nova Scotia on Monday reported five new cases of COVID-19. According to a press release from the Department of Health,...
Google users in Canada, USA, Europe, India and other parts of the world are unable to access their Gmail accounts,...
Extended Sunday shopping time in Manitoba will open up more opportunities for retailers, says a group of retailers. On Thursday,...
Toronto - United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Marks the 70th anniversary of its operation in Canada, with a...